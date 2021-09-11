CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.25

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.25 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 14730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

