CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.25

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.25 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 14730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.08.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19.
In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
