Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Receives Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 287.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CBIO. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

CBIO traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $4.65. 1,700,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,652. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

