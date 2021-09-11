Catalyst Biosciences’ (CBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Jonestrading currently has a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 1,700,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 248,474 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 653,968 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.