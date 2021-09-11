Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.85. Casa Systems shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

Specifically, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,900 over the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market cap of $580.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 95,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 777.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

