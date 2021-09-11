Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.24.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.