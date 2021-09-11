Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRRFY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

