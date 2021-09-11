CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CareDx were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $97,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430,407 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 43.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $31,866,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,476,187.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $99.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.94 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.