CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $13,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.85.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CareCloud by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

