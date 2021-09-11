Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

