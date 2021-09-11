Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “
CAPR stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 6.49. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 98,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
