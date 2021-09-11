Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Capital City Bank Group worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 592.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 266,676 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

CCBG stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $382.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

