Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Acquired by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 204.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,271 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

CBNK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,124. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. Research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.