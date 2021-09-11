Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Capcom stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Capcom has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

