Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $48.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $138,435,000 after purchasing an additional 131,021 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,727,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 746,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 600,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $67.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

