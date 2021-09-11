Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$143.20.

TSE:CNR opened at C$150.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$106.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.73. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$161.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$137.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

