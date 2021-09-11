Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.16

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 83659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after buying an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after buying an additional 218,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after buying an additional 573,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after buying an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

