Camden National Bank Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.96.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.