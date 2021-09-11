Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 162.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 0.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,268. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,902 shares of company stock worth $2,035,553. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

