Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $9.21 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 5.7% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.7% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.0% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $490.09. 828,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,305. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.27.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.