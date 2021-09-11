Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,678,000 after acquiring an additional 558,804 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.