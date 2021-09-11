Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 80.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,621 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.48. 22,576,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,561,412. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

