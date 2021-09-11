Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,304 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,886,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,837,770. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

