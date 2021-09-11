Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 20th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $18.65 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund were worth $62,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

