Burney Co. Sells 15,059 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 779,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.0% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

