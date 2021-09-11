Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $2,700.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZLFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BZLFY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.