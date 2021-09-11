Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,650 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,650 ($34.62).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNZL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,567 ($33.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.08. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,620.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,427.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.