BSC Station (BSCS) Market Cap Hits $4.34 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $2.19 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00069539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00129175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00181095 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,336.14 or 1.00088442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.10 or 0.07113409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.76 or 0.00911247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002998 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars.

