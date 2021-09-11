Brokers Set Expectations for Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cassava Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.72) EPS.

SAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

SAVA stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

