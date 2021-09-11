Brokers Issue Forecasts for Blackline Safety Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.28 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $303,963.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

