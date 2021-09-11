Brokerages Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $18.33

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $621.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

