Brokerages Set Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target at $12.20

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

XAIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

NASDAQ:XAIR traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $254.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.52.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Beyond Air by 34.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Beyond Air by 51.1% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.