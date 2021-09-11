Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target at $153.59

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.59.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.