Brokerages Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report sales of $6.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.92 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $28.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.62 billion to $30.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

