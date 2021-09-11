Brokerages Expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

A number of analysts have commented on LAW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

