Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.64. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $12.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,093,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.57 and a 200-day moving average of $192.95. The firm has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

