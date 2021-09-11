Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.49 on Monday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

