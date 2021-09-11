Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post $45.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $44.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $180.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.40 million to $186.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $188.62 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $196.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 66,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $108.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

