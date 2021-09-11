Brokerages Anticipate Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.07. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. 688,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,482. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $59.00.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

