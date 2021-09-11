Brokerages Anticipate Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.07. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. 688,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,482. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $59.00.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.