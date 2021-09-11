Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $192.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.84 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $769.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $788.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $807.81 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $850.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

HTA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.09. 2,619,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

