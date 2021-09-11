Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $608.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.17.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

