Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.61 Billion

Brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce $6.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.33 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $26.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.48 billion to $27.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.39 billion to $29.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $134.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.25. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $139.95.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

