BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 49,393 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,393 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on TECK shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

