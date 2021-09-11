BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $234.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

