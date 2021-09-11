BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 105,051 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,051 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Gildan Activewear worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

