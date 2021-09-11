BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $17.31 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

NYSE ANTM opened at $357.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.25. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

