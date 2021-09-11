BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.44 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Avalara were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,377,000 after buying an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $184.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -195.87 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.49.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,184. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

