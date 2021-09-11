BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 169,881 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.15% of CAE worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

