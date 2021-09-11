BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 6,608 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,340.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 307.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

NYSE:ITW opened at $218.78 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

