BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 42,091 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

