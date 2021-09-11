Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.08% from the company’s previous close.

BHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,106,972 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,568.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

